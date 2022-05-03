Inmate back in custody following escape from Fort Smith jail

The Northwest Territories Department of Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Fort Smith Correctional Complex over the weekend.

According to a Tuesday press release, the male inmate escaped from the jail on Saturday evening. He was located and arrested on Sunday morning.

The name of the inmate has not been publicly released.

The department said it will complete a “full critical incident review” into the circumstances of the escape and work toward any improvements that are required.

The department acknowledged that it “has the responsibility to uphold the protection and safety” of those in custody, staff, and the public “with utmost diligence.”

The correctional centre in Fort Smith has separate units for both adult male and female inmates. Federal and territorial offenders with minimum to medium security are held at the jail, along with inmates on remand who have been charged but have not yet been tried or convicted.