CN railbed on NWT line washes out in northern Alberta

A CN railbed on the line connecting northern Alberta to the South Slave has been washed out by the same intense spring flooding that has forced home evacuations in Hay River.

A photo shared to an Alberta flood-watch Facebook group on Sunday night shows rails hanging, without support, over a once-functional culvert now barely visible above the water.

In a statement to Cabin Radio, CN Rail said it was aware of the washout, just south of Indian Cabins, Alberta, and the site is being “safely inspected and monitored” by air and ground crews.

CN did not indicate whether there would be any interruption to service, nor when the railbed is expected to be repaired.

The rail route from Alberta to Hay River is a key fuel and goods supply link for the Northwest Territories.