Fort Smith resident to host musical fundraiser for Hay River

Fort Smith resident Andrew Shedden is inviting performers and spectators to a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for Hay River residents affected by flooding.

Shedden will host the open-stage event at Dirty O’Fergies on Friday from 7pm till 11pm.

This will be Shedden’s second year in a row hosting a fundraiser. Last year he was successful in raising around $1,800 for flood-affected residents of Fort Simpson.

This year, Shedden hopes for donations in the “several thousands” for the Hay River community.

All proceeds will be donated directly to Hay River and Kátł’odeeche families affected by the flooding, he said. Dana Fergusson, the owner of Dirty O’Fergies, will be donating 80 percent of liquor sales made during the event.

Performers will be provided with a full PA setup, guitar and bass amp, and drum kit.

Shedden encouraged people wanting to donate but unable to attend to contact Bell Rock Recording.