RCMP confirm missing Kátł’odeeche First Nation man found safe

RCMP have confirmed a 43-year-old Kátł’odeeche First Nation man who was missing since early Thursday morning has been found safe.

The man had been missing since 3am on Thursday.

Both the First Nation and neighbouring community of Hay River had been ordered to evacuate due to flooding late on Wednesday night.

The Town of Hay River has asked anyone who has left their home to register as an evacuee by calling 1-833-699-0188.