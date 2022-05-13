Fort Liard floodwater recedes after damaging a number of homes

Ice has pushed past Fort Liard and there is open water at the community, the GNWT said on Friday, reporting flooding damage to seven homes in the hamlet.

Residents in Fort Liard reported that a significant ice break took place at 6:30pm on Thursday, sending ice flowing along the Liard and Petitot rivers. The Petitot flows into the Liard at the hamlet.

The community is working to recover from flooding in some areas on Tuesday, when water rose above parts of the town’s main street and affected several homes.

“It was the first time we’ve seen water downtown,” Aaron Bertrand, a Fort Liard resident, wrote to Cabin Radio.

Valley Main Rd, Mountain View Trail, Birch St and areas near the hamlet’s baseball diamond are reported to have flooded. Overall, Bertrand said, the damage wasn’t too serious compared to other communities.

Floodwater recedes in Fort Liard. Photo: Aaron Bertrand

Bertrand said he knew of six flooded homes.

In a Friday afternoon bulletin, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources stated that water levels have since receded.

The territorial government stated it had received a request to assist the hamlet in “responding to the needs of seven individuals affected by localized flooding.”

“We are assessing the request and will be in touch with the hamlet to coordinate,” the GNWT wrote.

For several days, Fort Liard Facebook groups had been filled with anxious messages and updates about water levels.

By Friday afternoon, however, residents were being invited to a late Mother’s Day cookout at the community hall.

“We finally have beautiful weather and no worries about the river,” organizer Michellea Browning wrote.