Yellowknife RCMP make second arrest in May shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at a Yellowknife apartment building last month, RCMP said on Monday.

The Edmonton youth, who cannot be named, was arrested on Thursday, June 2 in High Level, Alberta and is now being transported to the Northwest Territories to appear in court, police said.

They are also charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

This is the second arrest in the May shooting of an 18-year-old man at an apartment building on 53 Street.

Investigators previously charged Hilah Rose McCauley, 19, of Norman Wells with attempted murder. McCauley was denied bail at a hearing in mid-May.

“Investigators are still continuing to identify additional suspects that were involved in this incident,” RCMP stated in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting – including the identities and location of outstanding suspects – is asked by police to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.