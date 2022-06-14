Boil-water advisory lifted for South Slave communities

A boil-water advisory issued for Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa last month was lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory was first issued for the communities on May 12 as flooding in Hay River has affected operation of the town’s water treatment plan and resulted in higher than normal turbidity or muddy water.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the territorial government announced residents in the four South Slave communities would no longer have to boil their drinking water as turbidity levels had dropped to acceptable levels in water from the water plant and other operational issues had been addressed.

The Department of Health and Social Services is reminding residents in the affected communities to flush their water supply by:

Running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;

Flushing and cleaning all water-using equipment like coffee makers, soda fountains and ice-makers for at least one minute;

Changing all point of use filters;

Running water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

Draining and refilling hot water heaters; and

Draining and cleaning water-holding tanks