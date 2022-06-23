NWT Rec and Parks seeks input on new name for walking challenge

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association is accepting applications from residents interested in joining a committee that will rename the challenge formerly known as the Walk to Tuk.

In January, the organization announced it would change the name of the challenge and review the program after receiving feedback that the original name was offensive to residential school survivors.

“The name created an unfortunate connection between the event and the experiences of three boys and residential school survivors who tried to walk back to Tuktoyaktuk after escaping from residential school in Inuvik,” the association wrote. Only one of the three boys made it home.

Since its launch in 2010, the annual walking challenge has invited teams from across the territory to collectively walk 1,658 km, the equivalent of the distance along the Mackenzie River between Fort Providence and Tuktoyaktuk. Thousands of people participate every year.

The deadline for applications to sit on the committee that will choose a new name for the challenge is July 22.

Participation on the committee will involve two to three meetings this year, the association said. Those involved will receive an honorarium.