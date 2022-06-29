Memorial fund established for late Yellowknife teen Milo Martin

A fund that helps Yellowknife youth has been created in memory of Milo Martin, a teenager who passed away suddenly earlier this year.

The Yellowknife Community Foundation announced the fund on Tuesday. In a press release, foundation chair Laurie Gault said establishing the fund in Milo’s name was “an honour.”

“So many Yellowknifers knew Milo and are friends or acquaintances of the McCann/Martin family. We hope that this fund will be a tribute to Milo and uphold the joy for life that was so evident in his young lifespan,” Gault wrote.

How the fund will be disbursed has yet to be decided. The money is dedicated to helping youth in the community achieve their goals.

Milo Martin. Photo: Submitted

“We are hoping, with this scholarship, that young people that don’t fit the traditional academic mold will be helped to succeed in their dreams the way Milo hoped to,” said Milo’s parents, Shawn McCann and Jordan Martin, in a statement.

Milo passed away in January from a sudden cardiac arrest. People across Yellowknife paid tribute to the impact he made on the community.

“Milo really cast a broad net. He touched so many people. He always made space for everybody,” Jordan Martin said at the time.

Milo’s celebration of life is to be held on Wednesday. Donations to his fund can be made through CanadaHelps.