Gamers can ‘find’ their way into northern gaming convention

What’s 4ft tall, flat as a board, and worth hundreds of dollars? A sighting of Sir Ptomas, if you’re lucky.

Over the next three weekends, a cardboard cutout of the noble Ptarmicon gaming convention mascot will be hidden around Yellowknife to promote this year’s event.

Stationed with a Ptarmicon volunteer present for two hours at a time, everyone who successfully seeks out Sir Ptomas in person on July 10, 17, and 24 will be entered to win the prize of the week.

This week, eagle-eyed fans who spot Sir Ptomas will be entered to win two adult passes to Ptarmicon and a $300 gift card for Northern Sky 360 Dome Movie & VR Game.

Clues on where Sir Ptomas will be perched each Sunday from 12pm to 2pm will be released via the conference’s Facebook page.

Escape room coming to Ptarmicon this year

Ptarmicon strives to cultivate and grow the gaming community in the north, bringing together fans of board games, video games, anime, sci-fi, and other media under one roof. This year, the convention will be held over July 30 and 31 at the Multiplex’s Ed Jeske Arena in Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife LARP (Live Action Role Playing) Association will even be putting together a live-action escape room where players will have to “solve puzzles and defeat foes” in order to escape.

With workshops, a cosplay contest, and tournaments for games like Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, and Magic the Gathering, attendees have lots of options to keep them entertained all weekend long.

Adult tickets will be $10 per person per day and will be available online as of July 16, as well as available for purchase in person at the event. Children under 12 are granted free entry so long as they’re accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.