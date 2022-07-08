Rogers networks down for hours, including Interac terminals

Rogers Communications is currently working to resolve a major outage across their wireless, fibre, and cable transmission networks that is affecting users across the country, including the NWT.

This outage is impacting not only cell phone service, but also debit terminals across the country.

“There is a nationwide Rogers outage that encompasses all their business and consumer network services. This is impacting Interac Debit and Interac eTransfer. Interac Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout,” Interac said via Twitter.

As a result, people are advised to carry cash on them today to make purchases.

“We’ve had to turn people away because of the outage,” said Linda Croft, manager of Big River Services Centre gas station just outside of Fort Providence.

“People are frustrated. If they don’t have cash already, it’s almost impossible to get,” Croft said.

In an effort to resolve the outage as quickly as possible, any previously scheduled service appointments booked with Rogers will be rescheduled.

“On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers,” Rogers said in a statement via Twitter.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. Our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share,” the company said.