Tuck in to your weekly surf ‘n’ turf. Camilla MacEachern and Sarah Erasmus are live from Studio One every Wednesday from 7-9pm.

Clams ‘n’ Moose, as they somehow prefer to be called, bring dynamism, verve and meandering wisdom to your Wednesday evening.

If you’d prefer that they brought pizzazz, guile and serenity to your Sunday, the good news is there’s a repeat every Sunday from 9-11pm.

Watch out for themed episodes as the seasons change, festive specials, live interviews (who can forget Dustin Milligan and the dog) and some of the greatest musical mixes you could wish for.

Listen live online or get the Cabin Radio app from your Android or iPhone app store.