Aklavik water plant back online after computer glitch

Aklavik has begun delivering water again after a software problem affecting a computer at the hamlet’s water plant was resolved.

A system error earlier this week meant the hamlet could not monitor water quality and, as a result, trucks were told to stop delivering water to homes, acting senior administrator Tom Ng said on Wednesday.

Initially, technicians in British Columbia had struggled to fix the error remotely.

An appeal for residents to conserve water was issued on Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday morning, Ng and the territorial government each confirmed the problem had been resolved and water deliveries could resume.

