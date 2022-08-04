After five years without a board, Aurora College seeks governors

Aurora College on Thursday formally opened the process of recruiting a new board of directors, five years after the last board was dismissed.

The NWT government removed the college’s board in June 2017 – replacing it with Denny Rodgers, a government-appointed administrator – ahead of a full review of college programming.

At the time, the territorial government said the move was temporary.

Since then, the territory has announced it plans to turn the college into a polytechnic university with a new governance system, changes intended to be in place by 2025.

A press release on Thursday states the college is now “looking for individuals interested in helping shape the future of post-secondary education in the Northwest Territories,” including that transformation into a polytechnic.

The new-look board will feature 10 members, five of whom must be Indigenous NWT residents. Governors will serve for up to three years and receive a $400 honorarium per day when on board duty.

The college said people with experience on boards, leading larger organizations, working in post-secondary education and with an understanding of small communities are desired, as are those with an understanding of reconciliation, northern economic and social development, financial planning and facilities management.

Governors will be entering the at-times politically charged atmosphere of NWT post-secondary education.

Last week, the community of Fort Smith called for the college’s president to be forced to move to the town from Yellowknife, despite the president’s assertion that they had chosen to remain in Yellowknife because a close relative has a serious medical condition.

Situations like that will require the attention of future governors, with the NWT’s education minister stating the college should ultimately operate at arm’s length from the territorial government and without political interference.

Applications are accepted until September 30, 2022. An application package is available from the college’s website.