No bids to run Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre

The NWT’s health authority says it will continue to operate Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre because nobody else wants the job.

On Monday, the health authority said a request for proposals had closed in mid-July, seeking contractors to run the day shelter near the legislature and sobering centre on the city’s 50 Street.

The authority said no bids were received.

The NWT Disabilities Council had been running a combined day shelter and sobering centre on 50 Street until the end of March, when its contract expired. The disabilities council rejected a request from the health authority to continue running the facility for another six months while a request for proposals was issued, citing initial uncertainty about such an extension and a need to look to new projects.

Since April, the health authority has kept the downtown sobering centre open but closed the 50 Street day shelter in favour of focusing efforts on a separate shelter several blocks away, initially opened as a temporary expansion during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure continued services for these essential programs,” the health authority stated on Monday, it will “continue as operator of these services until at least March 31, 2023.”

Over the next half a year, the authority stated, “a new call for proposals will be issued to find an operator for this programming.

“In the meantime, services will continue under the current operating hours.”