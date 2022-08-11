ATV licence requirement among proposed park rule changes

People driving ATVs on roads inside territorial parks will require drivers’ licences or “immediate supervision” under proposed amendments to the NWT’s territorial park regulations.

Residents can review the proposals and submit written feedback until September 9.

One proposal would “require campers operating ATVs to hold a driver’s licence or be under the immediate supervision of someone with a valid licence.”

Other amendments include “clarification of existing fee structures, the addition of minimum age requirements for camping permits, definitional clarifications, and the addition of more flexible operational language.”