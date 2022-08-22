Extreme Duck Racing raises nearly $19,000 for YK Cares, Jumpstart

Extreme Duck Racing 2022 concluded on Sunday with a 10-duck grand final. This year’s event raised $18,910 for two charities.

Canadian Tire in Yellowknife, which sponsored the event and sold tickets, said $6,000 would be awarded to Jumpstart and $12,910 to YK Cares, which provides healthy meals to Yellowknife children who need them.

Participants entering the event were assigned a numbered duck. More than 2,000 ducks were sent down a series of rapids near the Cameron River Ramparts, outside Yellowknife, in a series of heats that gradually eliminated all but 10 ducks.

To see who won the grand prize – WestJet flights – and second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 Canadian Tire gift cards respectively, watch the video below.

Winners will be contacted to collect their prizes.