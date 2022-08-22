Video
Yellowknife

Extreme Duck Racing raises nearly $19,000 for YK Cares, Jumpstart

Ducks approach the first waterfall during the grand final of Extreme Duck Racing 2022
Ducks approach the first waterfall during the grand final of Extreme Duck Racing 2022. Braeden Cordero/Cabin Radio

Extreme Duck Racing 2022 concluded on Sunday with a 10-duck grand final. This year’s event raised $18,910 for two charities.

Canadian Tire in Yellowknife, which sponsored the event and sold tickets, said $6,000 would be awarded to Jumpstart and $12,910 to YK Cares, which provides healthy meals to Yellowknife children who need them.

Participants entering the event were assigned a numbered duck. More than 2,000 ducks were sent down a series of rapids near the Cameron River Ramparts, outside Yellowknife, in a series of heats that gradually eliminated all but 10 ducks.

To see who won the grand prize – WestJet flights – and second and third prizes of $1,000 and $500 Canadian Tire gift cards respectively, watch the video below.

Winners will be contacted to collect their prizes.

