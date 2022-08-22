Paid parking is returning to the Yellowknife Airport, beginning on the morning of September 19.

Starting at 8am that Saturday morning, all vehicles parking at the airport’s short-term and long-term lots areas will have to pay for parking before leaving each parking lot.

The parking rates will be the same as they were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the territorial government said in a Monday news release.

During the pandemic, the airport implemented free parking at the lot outside the terminal building because of reduced traffic.

Vehicles that were left in the short-term parking lot across from the terminal building before the new payment system begins will be allowed to exit the lot for free until the end of October 2. After October 2, people will have to pay $150 to exit with their vehicle.

Any cars still in the short-term lot on November 19 will be considered abandoned, said the Department of Infrastructure in Monday’s news release, and will be towed at the owner’s expense.

In the short-term lot, parking will continue to be free for the first hour of parking but a ticket is still required to leave the lot.