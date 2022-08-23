NWT film and media rewards return after hiatus

The NWT’s film and media industry will hold its annual awards for the first time since 2020 during the Yellowknife International Film Festival in November this year.

For the first time, the ceremony on November 5 will include a youth in media award “to recognize the achievements of youth under 18 years of age and to encourage the participation of this age group in the

media industry.”

The NWT Professional Media Association Film and Media Award will include eight other categories celebrating the likes of documentaries, commercials, podcasts and interactive content.

Submissions must be received by September 14 via the association’s website.

No ceremony was held last year. This year’s awards will recognize work produced between November 1, 2020 and August 1, 2022.