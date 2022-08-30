Coming soon: Cabin Radio’s Yellowknife election coverage

Yellowknife will elect a mayor and council in October 2022. As soon as nominations close on September 19, watch this page for our coverage.

We’re doing things a little differently this year. Instead of covering every announcement that a candidate is running, we’re focusing on recording our usual in-depth interviews.

Once the nomination period closes on September 19, we’ll publish as many of those interviews as we can at the same time, to try to be as fair as we can to all candidates.

In other words, we’re trying to focus less on who the first people are to declare they are running, and more on what every candidate believes and how they think they can help Yellowknife as a councillor (or as the mayor).

We’ll have audio versions of every interview available. Each interview will last up to 15 minutes and cover the same basic set of questions designed to help you understand the candidates, plus any extra questions that arise as a result of a candidate’s answers.

Unusually, this year’s election is being billed as primarily a mail-in election, though there are also ways to vote on the day. Check the City of Yellowknife’s website for voting information.

Polling day is October 17, 2022.