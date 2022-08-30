Gerry Cheezie selected to chair NWT’s health leadership council

Gerry Cheezie is the new chair of the NWT health authority’s leadership council, a role designed to advocate for residents while overseeing the territory’s health and social services.

Cheezie, former chief of the Smith’s Landing First Nation, takes over from Jim Antoine, the former NWT premier, who had been the leadership council’s chair since its formation six years ago.

The council oversees the work of the territory’s health authority.

Announcing his appointment on Tuesday, the NWT government said Cheezie would lead a council that “represents the views and perspectives of NWT residents and provides strategic direction on programs and services to the Minister of Health and Social Services.”

Cheezie, who began the role on August 1, will serve a three-year term.

Who he will serve alongside remains to be seen. According to the NWT government, only one of seven other positions on the council is presently filled – Phyllis Mawdsley, who sits as chair of Fort Smith’s regional wellness council.