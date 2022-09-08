Man arrested over Hay River ‘targeted shooting’

RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with what police earlier called a “targeted shooting” that took place in Hay River on Monday.

The shooting took place in Hay River’s downtown late on Monday evening. On Wednesday evening, RCMP said an adult male was in custody and charges were pending.

According to police, the victim of the shooting remains in hospital in Edmonton.

An RCMP statement suggested at least one police dog had been involved in the arrest, alongside officers from the Hay River detachment and the NWT’s major crimes unit.

“The NT RCMP appreciates that this incident, coupled with recent events in Saskatchewan, has caused concern for the community of Hay River,” said Insp Dean Riou, officer in charge of NWT RCMP’s south district, referring to the killing of 10 people and wounding of 18 others in Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon. Both suspects in those crimes are now reported to be dead.

Riou said the investigation into the Hay River shooting continued and asked anyone with information to contact the town’s detachment at (867) 874-1111.