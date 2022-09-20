Aven Manor, Aven Cottages given ‘exemplary’ accreditation

Two of Avens’ seniors’ facilities have received accreditation “with exemplary standing” in their latest inspection, the organization announced on Monday.

Accreditation is the process of assessing programs, services and facilities to make sure they meet generally accepted standards of excellence and identify areas for improvement.

In an executive summary distributed by Avens on Monday, the independent body Accreditation Canada said the Yellowknife seniors’ care group had “gone beyond the requirements” and “demonstrates excellence in quality improvement.”

The latest accreditation lasts until 2026. Avens had also achieved exemplary status in 2013.

The inspection, which took place in June, examined long-term care home Aven Manor and care facility Aven Cottages, which houses people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Summarizing its findings, Accreditation Canada said staff were “devoted to their work and to the organization,” commended Avens for its partnerships in the community and response to Covid-19, and said the organization “continues to adapt to the changing needs and priorities of the community and throughout the Northwest Territories.”

In many of the assessments carried out, Avens met 100 percent of the criteria. Only in the area of infection prevention and control did that figure slip noticeably, to 91 percent of high-priority criteria being met. (No further detail was immediately available as only the executive summary was made public.)

In a press release, Avens director of care Frances Sinclair said the organization had “demonstrated its commitment to maintaining quality and safety standards” and managers were “incredibly proud of the commitment and effort every employee brings each day to ensure the residents have a safe and caring environment for life.”

Avens will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, September 22 from 7pm at the on-site multi-purpose room.