Shannon Smallwood becomes NWT Supreme Court chief justice

Shannon Smallwood, the NWT’s first Dene superior court judge, is the new Chief Justice of the NWT Supreme Court.

Smallwood replaces Louise Charbonneau, who retired from the position at the end of May. Charbonneau had been the court’s chief justice since October 2018.

Originally from Fort Good Hope, Smallwood has been a Supreme Court justice since 2011. She attended law school in Calgary then worked in the North as a Crown prosecutor before becoming a judge.

NWT Supreme Court judges are federally appointed.