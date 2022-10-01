Two sets of Yellowknife school board trustees are acclaimed

Seven people have been acclaimed to each of the Yellowknife Catholic Schools and YK1 boards of trustees.

Too few people ran for elections to be held, and the Yellowknife Catholic Schools nomination period had to be extended by several days to find seven candidates.

On Thursday, YK1 said its seven acclaimed trustees are Barbara Bell, Terry Brookes, Tina Drew, Michelle Peters, Allan Shortt, Jason Snaggs and David Wasylciw.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools’ acclaimed trustees are Christine Lewandowski, Tina Schauerte, Todd Slack, Steven Voytilla, Susan Waddell, Gerri Whiteford and Melanie Williams.

Trustees each serve four-year terms.

Yellowknife is on a run of acclamations. Mayor Rebecca Alty has already been acclaimed to a second term in office, running until 2026, as nobody sought to oppose her in this fall’s municipal election.

It’s not just Yellowknife, either.

Dozens of mayors were acclaimed in British Columbia last month after running unopposed, while the CBC reported one in three mayors or reeves in Ontario has already been acclaimed.

