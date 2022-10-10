Tulita hit by 90 km/h gusts with Yellowknife braced for more wind

Thanksgiving Monday brought wind and snow to Sahtu communities with similar conditions forecast for Yellowknife on Tuesday.

In a repeat of a similar storm a week ago, unusually strong winds battered the Sahtu on Monday. As of 4pm, Tulita had faced six straight hours of gusts above 80 km/h, peaking multiple times above 90 km/h.

Sustained wind speeds in the community reached 65 km/h, a value rarely if ever before recorded in Tulita. Monday’s scheduled passenger flight into the community was reportedly cancelled.

Norman Wells had earlier recorded gusts of 82 km/h on Monday morning. Figures posted elsewhere in the Sahtu were, while windy, less extreme.

Yellowknife’s forecast calls for snow to begin overnight and continue throughout Tuesday, accompanied by wind comparable to that experienced last week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast sustained winds of 40 km/h in the territorial capital by midnight, rising to a sustained 60 km/h by Tuesday afternoon, with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Elsewhere in the NWT, Ulukhaktok is warned to expect 15 to 25 cm of snow by Wednesday morning.

Fort Resolution, meanwhile, should beware snow squalls on Tuesday.

“Cold, gusty northwest winds over Great Slave Lake will lead to the development of snow squalls that will impact the south coast of the lake,” Environment and Climate Change Canada warned.

“This may include Fort Resolution and sections of Highway 6.”

Łútsël K’é, Hay River and Fort Smith should also expect a breezy Tuesday.

Fort Liard, by contrast, came close to setting October records for warmth over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Dehcho community reached a high of 25.8C on Sunday according to preliminary data, just 0.2C off Fort Liard’s all-time October record of 26.0C, set on October 4, 2003, and less than a degree away from the NWT-wide October record high.