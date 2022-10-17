Blizzard warning issued for Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok

Blizzard conditions with gusts of up to 80 km/h will strike Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok on Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

The federal agency issued a blizzard warning on Sunday afternoon for the two Arctic coastal communities, which lie on Banks Island and Victoria Island respectively.

Strong east winds are forecast to develop early on Monday morning.

“These strong winds combined with falling snow will produce near-zero visibilities throughout the day on Monday,” ECCC wrote.

Conditions are expected to improve on Monday night.

Any attempt at travel will be hazardous, the agency added.

Late last week, the NWT government said its annual summer barge sailing to Sachs Harbour had been cancelled because crossing the Amundsen Gulf to reach the community was no longer safe.

The tug and barges will winter in Paulatuk instead.