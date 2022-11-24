Yellowknife hosting pop-up syphilis-HIV clinic on World Aids Day

The NWT’s health authority will operate a drop-in STI testing facility in Yellowknife on World Aids Day – Thursday, December 1.

From 9am to 6pm at the Centre Square Mall, residents will be able to visit a pop-up syphilis and HIV test centre and “get a quick STI test without an appointment,” the health authority said in a news release.

The authority said it would also offer door prizes. One aim of the pop-up centre, the news release stated, is to help reduce stigma surrounding STI testing.

“Healthcare providers and health promoters will be on-site all day to promote sexual health – what it is, why it matters, and why you shouldn’t be afraid of testing for sexually transmitted infections and seeking treatment,” the health authority stated.

“With STI rates rising across the country, including here in the NWT, everyone can be part of protecting themselves and each other by getting a quick and simple test.”