NWT groups receive $7M in Indigenous language support

The federal government has announced an investment of almost $7 million in Indigenous languages in the Northwest Territories, to be split between 14 groups.

As an example, Ottawa said, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation will receive an unspecified sum “to deliver language and culture classes and camps, as well as develop lesson plans, books, videos and reference documents.”

In a press release, Chief Edward Sangris of Dettah said the funding represented an opportunity to advocate for Wıı̀lıı̀deh Yatıı̀ as a distinct dialect.

“It is important for us to celebrate the revitalization of our language and for everyone to recognize our Wıı̀lıı̀deh language officially,” he was quoted as saying.

Larger sums of $14.7 million and $17.7 million were given to Yukon and Nunavut respectively, though the federal government said the NWT has received more cash overall since 2019.

Sharing this year’s $6.9-million NWT award are Arctic Indigenous Innovations, the Behdzi Ahda First Nation, Dene Nation, Gwich’in Tribal Council, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation, K’ahsho Development Foundation, Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation, Native Communications Society of the NWT, Smith’s Landing First Nation, Tłı̨chǫ Government, Tulita Dene Band, Yellowknives Dene First Nation and Zhahti Koe Friendship Centre.