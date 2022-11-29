Yellowknife Women’s Society makes appeal on Giving Tuesday

The Yellowknife Women’s Society wants residents to use “Giving Tuesday” to help it prepare for the winter ahead.

Giving Tuesday, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is a product of US festive shopping culture. The day was initiated a decade ago as an opportunity to promote generosity after US Thanksgiving and before Christmas.

This year, November 29 is the Tuesday in question. Renee Sanderson, executive director of the Yellowknife Women’s Society, says the day is “another way to give back to your community.”

Sanderson is appealing for people to donate cash, warm clothing and food if they can.

She said demand for beds at the organization’s shelters goes up in winter, the need for warm clothes increases, and food security “is always huge.”

To donate, drop off goods at the Yellowknife Women’s Centre or Spruce Bough facilities on Franklin Avenue, or contact the society on Facebook.