RCMP launch operation to prevent impaired driving over holidays

NWT RCMP’s Operation Gingerbread will start up again this December, with police increasing their focus on catching impaired drivers.

Across the territory, RCMP will hold traffic stops and roadside checkpoints to ensure people are not driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Police encouraged NWT residents to make a plan ahead of time to get home safely, such as calling a taxi, having a designated driver, or planning to stay overnight where they are celebrating.

“Wherever your holiday travel plans may take you this year, please be vigilant and report any signs of possible impaired drivers to your local police detachment or safely call 911 where that service exists,” RCMP encouraged in a news release.

Police cited Mothers Against Drunk Driving data that shows an average of four Canadians are killed each day in alcohol or drug-related vehicle crashes.