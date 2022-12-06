Yellowknife playground wins NWT accessibility award

An inclusive playground built in Yellowknife last year and formally opened in September has won the territory’s accessibility award.

The NWT Human Rights Commission said it presented the award to the City of Yellowknife, Jumpstart and Yellowknife Canadian Tire owners Jason and Karen Butorac last week.

The Butoracs invested $100,000 into construction of the playground at the city’s Somba K’e Park, while the majority of funding came from Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart charity.

In a news release, the NWT Human Rights Commission said the playground was “an example of how collaborative projects can bring everyone in our communities together” and “accessible building that is mindful of the barriers faced by persons with disabilities.”

Mayor Rebecca Alty said the playground represented “an important step toward making our city accessible for all to enjoy.”

The award was presented at the NWT Disabilities Council’s Accessibility Impact Awards ceremony on Friday last week.

“Getting around in the physical world is something that many of us take for granted. It is critical to reduce barriers and have equal participation of persons with varying levels of ability in communities,” NWT Human Rights Commission chair Charles Dent was quoted as saying.

“The commission commends the Butoracs, Jumpstart and the City of Yellowknife for building this accessible playground that allows more people to fully participate in the community.”