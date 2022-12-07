Made in Yellowknife Day offers shoppers prizes when they spend

The City of Yellowknife will host Made in Yellowknife Day on Saturday, December 10, designed to encourage residents to shop local.

Shoppers can enter to win prizes valued at $500 to $1,000 for every $20 they spend, the city said on Tuesday, with no limit to the number of entries each person can submit.

Prizes include gift certificates to participating Yellowknife stores.

Purchases can be made in-store or online and can include art, jewellery, clothes, toys, souvenirs and homemade food, the city stated in a press release.

Mayor Rebecca Alty said the day is City Hall’s final initiative to promote local shopping this holiday season.

“I’ve definitely noticed a growth in the number of locally made products over the past years and the city wants to support this trend,” she was quoted as saying.

To enter the draw, shoppers can submit receipts on the City of Yellowknife website or scan a QR code found on Made in Yellowknife Day advertising.