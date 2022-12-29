What’s happening for the new year in the NWT?

Here’s the Cabin Radio guide to events across Northwest Territories communities that mark the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

From community feasts to New Year’s Eve parties, on this page you’ll find a list of the remaining holiday events happening in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik and elsewhere.

Yellowknife

Saturday, December 31: A New Year’s Eve party will be held at Dettah’s Chief Drygeese Centre. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five. The night will include jigging, singing, a dance contest, a live band, fireworks, and more. No alcohol or drugs will be permitted.

The NWT Brewing Company is hosting a Prohibition New Year’s Eve party at The Woodyard. The party has a theme of Roaring 20’s and will include beer casks, an oyster bar, a slider station, a cantina staton, a gourmet grille cheese station, sweets, and a midnight champagne toast. Doors open at 6pm and tickets are $105 + tax, which includes all of the evenings services.

Yellowknife’s Multicultural Community is hosting a New Year’s Eve party at the Explorer Hotel. Doors open at 9pm and the dance floor will be open until 1:30am. The night will include cultural dances and trivia about different cultures in Yellowknife. Tickets are $32.50 and attendees must be 19 or older.

The City of Yellowknife will hold its annual firework display at Somba K’e Civic Plaza starting at 8pm. Residents can watch the show from various areas around Frame Lake.

Aklavik

Friday, December 30: The Aklavik Community Corporation is sponsoring a New Year’s Window Decorating Contest with judging beginning at 2pm.

Saturday, December 31: Fireworks, a bonfire, and truck parade will begin at 12am at Shorty’s Pond.

A New Year’s Party will be held at the Sittichinli Complex at 1am.

Behchokǫ̀

Sunday, January 1: From 12-1pm, the Behchokǫ̀ Presence Office is hosting a Feeding of the Fire ceremony at St Michael Parish Church.

Sunday, January 1: A New Year’s Day celebration will be held at Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School’s gymnasium. Starting at 5pm, attendees can expect a feast and drum dance.

Fort Smith

Saturday, December 31: A fireworks display will take place from 7pm at the lookout. Local road closures will be in place.

Hay River

Saturday, December 31: The Hay River Legion is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance from 10pm-2am. Live music featuring Rockin Fiddle, appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight will be included. Entry is $25 per person.

The Town of Hay River will hold a firework show at 8pm on Main Street by the Hay River Fire Hall.

A firework show hosted by the West Point First Nation will take place at midnight at the First Nation’s main office.

Inuvik

Saturday, December 31: A New Year’s Eve Old Time Dance and Community Feast will be held at the Midnight Sun Complex from 5pm-2am. Free for everyone, the event will include live music by Ben Chuck, Nolan Kasook and more, as well as a jigging contest, an Elvis contest, and a midnight balloon drop.

Tulita

Saturday, December 31: New Years Eve celebrations will be held at the Arthur Mendo Memorial Arena starting at 10pm. The night will include a midnight balloon drop, fireworks and a drum dance.

Wekweètì

Thursday, December 29: The Wekweètì Presence Office is hosting a Christmas Handgame Tournament from 5-9pm at the Youth Centre.