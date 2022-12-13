Blizzard postpones Ulukhaktok election, new mayor in Fort McPherson

Ulukhaktok’s election of a mayor and four councillors has been postponed because of bad weather in the community on Monday.

Blizzard conditions swept through several of the Northwest Territories’ Arctic coastal communities over the past two days. Ulukhaktok was one of eight NWT municipalities with elections scheduled.

An advisory posted online by the hamlet on Monday indicated the election would be postponed “until further notice.”

The blizzard kept the hamlet office closed on both Monday and Tuesday. Sachs Harbour’s hamlet office also closed for the day on Monday.

In Fort McPherson, Monday’s election saw Rebecca Blake elected the new mayor of the community.

Posting to Facebook, the hamlet said Blake had received 91 votes to George Nerysoo’s 69 and 21 for Bill Bill) Prodromodis.

According to the hamlet, outgoing mayor Richard Nerysoo was not on the ballot.

Tuktoyaktuk elected six councillors on Monday, while results were declared in separate elections for the community corporation and hunters and trappers committee.