What do you want the old Stanton building to be called?

There are only so many Stanton Territorial Hospitals a city can reasonably have. The NWT government is looking for a new name for the old Stanton.

Ever since Stanton Territorial Hospital took over from Stanton Territorial Hospital in 2019, work has gradually progressed (not without some trouble) to turn the old Stanton into a long-term care facility.

The territorial government currently uses “legacy Stanton” as a placeholder, but has now published an appeal for help deciding what the old building should be called.

An online survey that opened on Wednesday gives residents until February 2 to submit suggestions.

Stanton Territorial Hospital, right, and the former hospital building are seen in May 2020. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

“Consideration will be given to names that reflect the historical, cultural, and geographic significance of the Northwest Territories,” the territory said in a news release, “and to names that honour deceased persons who have made significant contributions to public life.”

If you submit a suggestion, the territory asks you to provide a “brief description about its significance and relevance to the above criteria.”

The GNWT says the building will reopen – precisely when isn’t clear – with a first-floor primary care and rehab centre, alongside 74 long-term care beds and 16 extended care beds on the second and third floors.