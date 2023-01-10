Former Yellowknife councillor charged with sexual assault, assault

A former Yellowknife city councillor will defend himself against charges including sexual assault and assault, his lawyer says.

Robin Williams faces nine charges: four counts of assault, one of sexual assault, one related to an alleged threat to kill a person, one of choking, and two related to “careless” storage of firearms.

He is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on January 31.

Williams’ legal counsel, Kate Oja, said by email that he “is presumed innocent and intends on defending himself against these allegations.”

Five of the charges stem from alleged incidents in the past month and a half. Two – one of assault and one of uttering threats – are dated May 2016.

Williams, an electronics store owner, served as a city councillor from 2018 to 2022. He did not seek re-election when the municipality went to the polls in October.