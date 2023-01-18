‘Overwhelming majority’ of voting city staff choose to strike

The unions representing City of Yellowknife workers say an “overwhelming majority” of voting unionized municipal staff have backed strike action.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers, in a joint statement, summarized the result in an email to members and a brief statement to Cabin Radio on Wednesday.

The unions initially said an overwhelming majority of members had voted to strike. After this article was first published, a spokesperson clarified that an “overwhelming majority of those who voted” had supported striking.

No figures were given. Unions often do not publicize the detail of such votes as they can be strategically important to negotiations.

PSAC and the UNW said they would have no public comment other than to confirm the broad outcome of Tuesday’s vote. There is no set timeline for any strike to take place, though the unions have previously suggested industrial action could follow in February.

The city is offering unionized workers a two-percent salary increase backdated to the start of 2022 and another two-percent increase in 2023. The Union of Northern Workers, of which Local 345 is a part, says the offer on the table is too little.

Attempts to move the collective bargaining process forward with an independent conciliator in December failed.

More follows.