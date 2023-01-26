New Fort Smith corner store to replace Chase’s Pit Stop

A new corner store is opening in Fort Smith after Chase’s Pit Stop closed more than a year ago. The replacement, Aunty’s Korner Store, will open on February 1.

Darlene Sibbeston is opening the store with her son, Daniel Scott, and his aunt, Michelle Scott. Sibbeston announced the opening on Facebook this week to a warm reception.

“There’s a convenience store in town, but it’s the gas bar, which is kind-of out of the way,” Darlene said, explaining why she thinks the arrival of Aunty’s Korner Store received so much attention online.

“This building has been here for many years, probably over 40 years. It’s changed, it’s gotten bigger, but it’s always been here … so it brings back the nostalgic feeling of the corner store.”

Sibbeston says she has wanted to start a family business with her son for a while – and saw the need for a corner store in Fort Smith as an opportunity to start that business.

According to Sibbeston, the corner store will offer groceries, candies, chips and pop. Online, though, two other items sparked the most interest.

“We’re going to be doing soft-serve ice cream throughout the year,” Sibbeston confirmed. “We’re also going to have slushies, which people are really, really excited about.”

Aunty’s Korner Store will also serve coffee, hot chocolate, hot oatmeal and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, and homemade soups and sandwiches for lunch. Every Friday there will be a special, Sibbeston added.

Aunty’s Korner Store is set open on February 1 and will be open daily from 7am till 11pm.