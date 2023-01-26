NWT resumes electric vehicle rebates, adds bikes and snowmobiles

NWT residents can once again receive $5,000 rebates for the purchase of some new electric vehicles, a program that stopped midway through 2022.

The Arctic Energy Alliance, which offers the rebates, says territorial funding was not renewed at the time but new money has since been found. Electric bikes, snowmobiles and ATVs will also qualify from April.

Rebates are available if you have purchased a battery-only or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or level two charging station for your home since April 1, 2022, and are in a community ordinarily powered by hydro.

The Arctic Energy Alliance asked for applications to be submitted by March 7, saying that changes to the program after that point were still being worked out – but rebates would continue.

The federal government offers a separate $5,000 rebate. In the past, the Arctic Energy Alliance has urged residents to combine both and get $10,000 off a vehicle.

“The price limit for eligible vehicles has also gone up this year,” the group stated in a Thursday news release.

“Now, the base-model manufacturer’s suggested retail price must be $60,000 or less, before options and taxes are applied. The previous limit was $55,000.”