No reopening date yet for Fort Smith-Fort Chip winter road

Parks Canada says there’s no telling how long the winter road between Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan will remain closed after heavy equipment broke through the ice.

Crews were repairing a ramp at the Quatre Fourches River crossing on Friday last week when a machine “partially broke through the ice and caused significant damage to the crossing,” Parks Canada stated.

The road was already tricky to navigate as low water levels had made ramps like the one at Quatre Fourches exceptionally steep. After the accident it is now impassable, Parks Canada said, though repair work has begun.

“We can’t estimate how long the repairs will take at this time but will release updates as the roadwork progresses,” a statement from Parks Canada read.

“Travellers are advised to continue making alternative travel arrangements.”