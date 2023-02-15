Where to get Covid-19 rapid tests in YK with city facilities closed

Until a municipal labour dispute began, city facilities in Yellowknife were an easy source of Covid-19 rapid tests for residents who need them.

Rapid tests were readily available at City Hall, the city’s fieldhouse and its tourist information centre. After the NWT government closed its dedicated Covid-19 testing centre late last year, it directed residents to those places.

But none of those facilities are open during the current strike and lockout.

As a result, the health authority says you can now pick up rapid tests at Yellowknife Primary Care, the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic, and Yellowknife Public Health (the Jan Stirling Building).

“Residents who need them can present at those locations and request a pack,” a spokesperson for the health authority said by email on Wednesday.