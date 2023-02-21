Sousanh Chanthalangsy heading to powerlifting world champs

Since 2020, Sousanh Chanthalangsy has been powerlifting – and squatting – heavier and heavier. So heavy that she’ll be heading to this year’s world championships.

The 41-year-old told Cabin Radio: “It’s crazy. I honestly never thought I would be even talking about going to worlds. When I first started, it was my goal to hit the national platform. I did that, and the next step is going to compete at worlds.”

Last week, Chanthalangsy competed at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s national championships in Richmond, BC.

Where you place at nationals helps to decide whether you can go on to international events.

Janine Herbert (left), Sousanh Chanthalangsy (middle) and April Hutchinson at nationals. Photo: Braeden Cordero

After squatting 463 lb, Chanthalangsy became eligible for the world championships in October this year. She says she “unofficially” broke the world record for most weight squatted, but will only have the chance to officially break that record at worlds.

Her own previous record had been 457.5 lb.

The new mark represents an Alberta record, Chanthalangsy said. The Yellowknife resident – originally from Winnipeg – competes for Alberta as there is currently no formal NWT team.

“I really want to showcase the North,” she said, “because we have a lot of powerlifters that have competed coming down here as well.

“We have to represent team Alberta, but it would be nice one day to get an NWT [team] recognized. That’s one thing I really want to get into later on, to get more powerlifters out and representing the NWT.”