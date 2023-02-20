Ambe Chenemu says he will run for MLA in Yellowknife Centre

Ambe Chenemu, founder of the Black Advocacy Coalition Up North, says he will run for MLA in Yellowknife Centre this fall.

A territorial election is due to take place in early October. The electoral district is currently represented by health minister Julie Green, who has yet to declare whether she will seek a third term as an MLA.

Chenemu is a policy and partnerships advisor for the Tłı̨chǫ Government, a news release announcing his prospective candidacy stated. He stated he would “bring practical experience shaping government policy and the energy needed to organize and deliver on behalf of Yellowknife Centre residents.”

Describing the NWT as “a place full of ideas, dedicated people and opportunity,” Chenemu said problems like the territory’s housing crisis and healthcare deficiencies can’t be solved overnight but require “a government that meets compassion with real action and investment.”

He listed housing and affordability, wellness, education, and a stronger economy as his overarching priorities.

A biography provided by Chenemu stated he is originally from Cameroon and came to the North in 2013, first to Fort Smith before living and working in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

“Coming from a country and continent that is working to shake off colonial rule, rise above it, and empower ourselves as a people, there was a lot to relate to,” Chenemu stated of that move.

“I’m extremely grateful to the North for the opportunities I’ve had. I want to see a government which encourages many others to make the jump, and make the territory home.”

So far, former newspaper publisher Bruce Valpy and incumbent finance minister Caroline Wawzonek are among the few people to have publicly declared that they also plan to run in the next election.