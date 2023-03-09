Two weeks of free swims following Inuvik pool reopening

Inuvik’s town council will waive the fees for general swims in the two weeks following the reopening of its pool after a three-year closure.

The pool, set to reopen in mid-March, has been closed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial closure was drastically prolonged by difficulties carrying out a major overhaul of the facility.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, senior administrator Grant Hood said the municipality expected a $3,000 loss in revenue through waiving the fees for two weeks.

However, most councillors agreed with the move.

“I think two weeks is a fair amount of time,” said Councillor Grant Gowans, “balancing losing revenue but also rewarding the patience of the folks of Inuvik.”

