Boy seriously injured in Hay River, three others charged

RCMP say three Hay River youths face charges of aggravated assault after a boy received injuries that required treatment at Yellowknife’s hospital.

Police in Hay River say RCMP “came across a male youth who had serious injuries stemming from an assault” shortly after 4am on Sunday. He was taken first to Hay River’s hospital, then on to Yellowknife.

RCMP had no immediate update on the boy’s condition as of Monday afternoon.

“Three male youth were arrested by the Hay River RCMP and have been charged with a variety of offences, the most serious being aggravated assault,” RCMP stated on Monday. Police did not give the ages of any of the children involved.

RCMP said other charges include assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and mischief.

Police did not state exactly what they believe happened and said the three youths charged cannot be identified by law. They remain in custody at the Hay River detachment, RCMP said.