Man in Fort McPherson ‘found with 79 baggies of crack’

RCMP in Fort McPherson say a man will face charges after being found in a car with “79 individual baggies believed to be crack cocaine.”

Police said the man – who is not from the community – was arrested on Wednesday, soon after RCMP began an investigation into the illegal sale of drugs in the Beaufort Delta hamlet.

The man was arrested while alone in a vehicle and appeared to be impaired, RCMP said in a news release. Alongside the baggies, RCMP say a pill container believed to contain OxyContin and a knife were also found.

“The vehicle was subsequently searched under authority of a search warrant, where an amount of cash and another knife were seized,” police added.

Charges related to drug possession and trafficking are pending, RCMP said.