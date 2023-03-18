Cree activist Clayton Thomas-Müller visits Yellowknife

Activist and author Clayton Thomas-Müller hosts a “community reading and conversation” at Yellowknife’s Makerspace from noon on Saturday.

Thomas-Müller wrote Life in the City of Dirty Water, a memoir described by publisher Penguin Random House as tracing an escape from “the world of drugs and gang life to take up the warrior’s fight against the assault on Indigenous peoples’ lands.”

The book was a 2022 Canada Reads finalist.

Saturday’s event will include snacks, refreshments and a book signing. The event is limited to 30 people, promoter the Western Arctic Youth Collective said on Facebook.