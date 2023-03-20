City of Yellowknife sets out how some services will resume

The City of Yellowknife has published more information about how programs and services are expected to resume now that staff have returned to work.

A strike and lockout that began on February 8 concluded last Friday with the signing of a new collective agreement between the city and its unionized workers.

On Monday, the city said how facilities reopen and services resume will “depend on factors like scheduling, staff training, and ensuring facilities are prepared for public use.”

As a start, City Hall, the multiplex, fieldhouse, swimming pool, library and visitor centre are all expected to reopen on Tuesday. Snow removal has resumed (here’s a schedule). The dump, however, remains closed until further notice.

City Hall will have its regular winter hours from Tuesday with the exception of municipal enforcement’s desk on the ground floor, which will reopen on Wednesday. Two city departments, building services and planning and lands, will be open by appointment only.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool reopens at 11:30am on Tuesday and will stay open until 9pm. See the pool schedule for more details. “More information on swimming lessons and registration dates will be provided in the upcoming days,” the city stated in a press release.

The multiplex will return to its regular hours, as will the track, climbing wall and drop-in programs at the fieldhouse. The community arena reopens at 4pm on Tuesday.

Anyone wanting to use the solid waste facility will have to wait, though, and the same applies to blue recycling bins.

“The solid waste facility remains closed to the public until further notice. More information on the reopening to the public will come over the next week,” the city stated. “Blue bin recycling will resume when operational capacity allows.”

Garbage pick-up will continue on a weekly basis, rather than once every two weeks as is normal, until the end of next week. Compost and organics pick-up will resume from the week of April 3, at which point the once-every-two-weeks rotation resumes (with garbage collection taking place in the week of April 10.)

In general, the city said, more information about available programs and registration dates will be provided in the coming weeks.