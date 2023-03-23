Yellowknife couple win $100,000 lottery prize

A Yellowknife couple are $100,000 richer after winning a Set For Life instant lottery prize, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation says.

In a Thursday news release, the corporation said Merzyl and Guy Anctil purchased their winning ticket from the Yellowknife Co-op’s gas station on Old Airport Road in late February.

“I checked the ticket on the app four times after scratching it,” Guy Anctil was quoted as saying. “It feels very nice,” Merzyl Anctil said.

The couple plan to put the money toward a retirement home. Guy and Merzyl Anctil. Photo: Western Canada Lottery Corporation

The lottery corporation said the Anctils are this year’s first winners of $100,000 in Canada’s North.

Almost three years have passed since Laura Tutcho scooped $55 million, the NWT’s largest-ever jackpot.